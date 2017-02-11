Himachal Una-Hamirpur rail line gets only Rs 1 crore provision in 2017-18 rail budget

Shimla, Feb 11: The central government has made a provision of only Rs 1 crore for constructing the Una-Hamirpur rail line in Himachal Pradesh in the 2017-18 Budget, an official said on Friday.

“The Railway Ministry has approved construction of Una-Hamirpur railway line. For this, a token provision of Rs 1 crore has been made for the project that will cost Rs 2,850 crore,” a government spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement added that the state has been from time to time taking up with the Railway Ministry the issue of construction of railway lines like Nagal-Talwara, Chandigarh-Baddi and Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri. However, the progress of construction of these rail lines is slow, it said.

–IANS

vg/ruwa/vt