Bengaluru, Apr 27 : Chess player Himanshu Sharma of South Western Railway (SWR) has become the 47th Grand Master of India by crossing 2500 FIDE rating during the recent Sardar Prakash Singh Memorial Fide Rating Chess Event held at Sonipat, Haryana last week.

He is the 5th from the Indian Railways and first from the State of Haryana to achieve the Grand Master title.