Himesh Reshammiya’s Xpose Part 2 to hit theaters soon

Mumbai, November 10: Himesh Reshammiya the famous Indian Singer-composer-actor, said that the scripting process of The Xpose 2 is over. The film is expected to go on floors very soon.

The Xpose Part 1 was released in 2014. It starred Himesh Reshammiya, Zoya Afroz, Sonali Raut, Irrfan Khan and Honey Singh.

The Xpose is a romantic thriller film directed by Anant Mahadevan in 2014.

The film was produced by Vipin Reshammiya under the production banner of HR Musik. The film stars Himesh Reshammiya along with newcomers Zoya Afroz and Sonali Raut who appear in supporting roles, whilst Irrfan Khan makes a special appearance. Musician Yo Yo Honey Singh also appears in the film, in a negative role, thus making his Bollywood acting debut.

The film released on 16 May 2014, which received warm welcome from the public as well as from critics.

“The Xpose got me a lot of critical acclaim for the first time. The film also did well. We are launching Xpose 2 very soon. The script is ready. The casting is almost done. It will release next year,” Himesh Reshammiya said.

The actor is also engaged in with the works of a forthcoming movie Heeriye. For the Kanpur-set romantic-drama Heeriye, which will mark the debut of film critic Vishal Mishra as writer-director, Himesh is excited to venture into a unknown zone.

“I’ve never done a small town love story, with a little bit of action. It’s a very touching love story. Vishal is directing it, and let me tell you it has some beautiful music. I am really excited for it.”

Himesh has joined hands with T Series for an album Aap Se Mausiiquii, which will have 10 original songs and videos. With Manoj Muntashir as the lyricist, the first video of the album ‘Aap Se Mausiiquii’ was launched recently while the entire music album is expected to be launched by the second week of November.