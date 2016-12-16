Himmat Shergill and AAP in Punjab launch donation campaign against drug mafia link of SAD Bikram Singh Majithia

Chandigarh,Dec16 : The wrestler-turned-drug peddler Jagdish Singh Bhola’ claimed that Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia was also involved in the multi- crore drug trafficking racket has put the state politics on the boil. Though Majithia, brother-in-law of Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, has denied the allegations, the Congress has demanded a CBI probe to expose the alleged drug mafia-politicians -police racket.

AAP nominee Shergill and the party unit have been aggressively campaigning for elections using the drug-related link against the SAD minister .

.@himmatshergill is fighting against Majithia from Majitha Seat

Support fight against drugs

Donate 2 Defeat Majithia https://t.co/QMQs6Tgbx1 pic.twitter.com/t3CvBIGPEt — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 16, 2016

The Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal has earlier proposed the candidature of Shergill from the dais and sought public’s nod. “Our candidate will hand out a convincing defeat to Majithia.”Shergill is a lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana High Court and party’s legal cell in charge. Earlier, he was fielded from Mohali.“We have all gathered here to uproot Majithia from his constituency. The massive gathering gives me confidence that Majithia will forfeit his deposit,” Kejriwal said.

In Majithia’s home turf, he again referred to the criminal defamation case registered against him by the minister in an Amritsar court. And again dared Majithia to get him arrested before the elections otherwise “the public will catch hold of him from the collar and put him behind the bars for flourishing drugs trade in Punjab”.The Delhi Chief Minister accused Majithia of having links with the drug mafia for the past 10 years.

AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira distributed pictures of Majithia, Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, his deputy Sukhbir Singh Badal, and Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Boni sharing stage with Maninder Singh alias Bittu Aulakh, one of the accused in the Bhola drug racket case, to prove the point.Kejriwal termed Punjab Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh as chacha and claimed he earned immunity for his bhatija (Majithia) during the Congress regime at the Centre. “Amarinder never wanted Majithia to lose. Last time, the Congress had fielded a weak candidate against Majithia,” he claimed.