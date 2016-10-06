Hina Shahab, Jailed MP Mohammad Shahabuddin’s wife targets Nitish Kumar

Patna, Oct 6 : Nearly a week after former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin was sent back to jail by the Supreme Court, his wife Hina Shahab attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday for targeting her husband for supporting the seven-day government of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in 2005.

“For my husband’s support to the RJD government led by Rabri Devi that survived for seven days in 2005, Nitish Kumar is taking revenge now. Nitish Kumar has used Siwan District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police’s report to ensure cancellation of his bail in the Supreme Court and send him back to jail again,” his wife said.

She said the Siwan District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police used to send wrong and baseless reports about fear in the district following release of her husband.

In a sarcastic comment on Nitish Kumar, she said that if there was fear and panic after the release of her husband, then there should be total peace and harmony in Bihar now, as her husband is behind bars.

Hina Sahab, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2009 and 2014 in Shahabuddin’s absence from Siwan, said thousands of people across Bihar gathered in Siwan to welcome her husband when he reached there after being released from jail.

“I have full faith in judiciary. My husband will be out of jail soon,” she said, adding that she will continue to fight for justice for her husband.

The Supreme Court on September 30 ordered Shahabuddin back to jail in the Rajiv Roshan murder case, saying it was necessary to balance individual liberty with societal interest.

Roshan, the sole witness to the killing of his two brothers, was killed allegedly by Shahabuddin’s henchmen, including his son Osama, days before he could depose in the brothers’ murder case.

After surrendering in court, Shahabuddin attacked Nitish Kumar saying that his supporters would give him a fitting reply in the next assembly elections.

The former Lok Sabha member also stood by his earlier comment that “Nitish Kumar is a Chief Minister of circumstances”.

After Justice Jitendra Mohan Sharma of Patna High Court granted him bail on September 7, he was released from Bhagalpur Central Jail on September 10 after spending 11 years in prison.

Siwan is considered a stronghold of Shahabuddin, who represented it in the Lok Sabha four times and twice in the state assembly.