Hindu charity in US raises $100,000 to plant billion trees

Washington, Sep 13 : A Hindu charitable organisation in the US has raised USD 100,000 for the plantation of a billion trees by 2025.

Raised through BAPS Charities Walk Green in more than 50 cities in the US, BAPS Charities presented the money to The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in New Jersey.

USD 100,000 would help plant 70,000 trees in 2016, a Bochasanvasi Akshar Purushottam Sansthan (BAPS) media release said.

In all some 17,000 BAPS volunteers made donations for the event.

“It means a lot to us that your support is made possible by the thousands of BAPS Charities volunteers who believe, like we do, that a healthy planet is critical to building healthy communities where both nature and people can thrive,” said Mark Tercek, president and CEO of TNC.

“BAPS Charities has shown that serving as good stewards of the planet is the collective responsibility that you take seriously.

We also appreciate how you bring awareness to environmental issues and environmental opportunities on occasions like Earth Day and by supporting initiatives like planting trees, promoting water conservation and renewable energy sources,” Tercek added.

“The leadership, support and successful promotion of conversation through the BAPS Charities nationwide walkathons, has raised awareness and support for the restoration of forests in US,” said John Stapleton, TNCs Legacy Club Donor relations manager