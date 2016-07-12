Is Hindu College turning into a madrassa? Asks BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi, July 12: Amid protests over steep hike in hostel fees for girl students in Hindu College, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday asked if the institution is turning into a “madrassa” and said he has written to Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar in this regard.

“I have written a letter to the HRD Minister objecting to Hindu College DU charging as hostel fees triple from girl students! Become a Madrassa?” Swamy tweeted.

The bone of contention with the college affiliated to the Delhi University has been providing on-campus hostel facilities to male students for decades. However, the girls’ hostel, which has been constructed, was supposed to be functional from the 2016-17 session.

The prospectus for admissions to the hostel triggered an outrage among the girl students who alleged that the rules laid down were “discriminatory” and amounted to “moral policing”.

The prescribed fee also irked the girl students as the male students of Hindu College pay Rs 47,000 as hostel charges while the girls were asked to pay more than Rs 82,000.

Students have been protesting against the alleged discrimination between girls and boys while deciding the rules and the fee for the hostel.

The National Commission for Women and the Delhi Commission of Women also took a note of the issue.