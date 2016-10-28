Hindu groups protest against ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Oct 28 (IANS) Hindu groups held demonstrations against “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” in many cities of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. However, theatres continued to show the movie which released on the occasion of ‘Dhanteras’.

Hindu groups are opposing the film as it features a Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in one important role.

Hindu right-wing groups led by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had given a call for banning Pakistani artistes working in Bollywood following a terrorist attack on an army camp in Uri sector of Jammu and Kahsmir in September.

Since the Karan Johar directorial features Fawad Khan, calls were made to ban “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” also. However, the movie was okayed for release by MNS after Karan Johar made an appeal to the people to not stall the release of the film and also agreed to donate Rs 5 crore to an army welfare fund.

The Shiv Sena workers held a demonstration outside a cineplex at Tatya Tope Nagar here. But their attempt to storm the theatre was foiled by police.

A Hindu group stopped the screening of the film in a multiplex for some time at Samdareeya Mall in Jabalpur.

Hindu groups held similar demonstrations in Gwalior also.

–IANS

hindi-lok/dg