Hindu lawmaker Lal Chand Malhi cornered for opposing forced conversion of minorities in Pakistan

Islamabad/Pakistan, August 8: Hindu member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Lal Chand Malhi, is facing attack for opposing the forced conversions of minorities in the country. According to reports, Pir Ayub Jan Sarhandi, a Sindhi cleric is also involved in forced religious conversion in Pakistan. Lal Chand Malhi is also accused of being an agent of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Lal Chand Malhi was a Journalist who worked with different Media organisation since 1996, before being nominated to the reserved seat for non-Muslim in the National Assembly of Pakistan by the PTI in 2013. He has also been working as a member of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the incumbent Chairman of Sami Foundation.

Pakistan’s National Assembly had last year passed a resolution, that urging the government to take necessary steps to stop forced religious conversions and marriages of women, belonging to minorities. Hindus and Christians are insecure in Pakistan. Unfortunately, religious minorities are the worst victims of religious extremists in Pakistan as the government has so far proved unable to protect their religious minorities.

Whenever a hindu speaks out against injustices these extremists try to shut them up by accusing them of anti-nationalism, blasphemy. https://t.co/7MRprQ1rky — Shumaila H. Shahani (@ShahaniSays) August 7, 2017

Allegations of being a RAW agent is/should be considered hate speech. https://t.co/YHIdScdqxd — Shumaila H. Shahani (@ShahaniSays) August 7, 2017

Pakistan Feminists Association founder Shumaila H Shahani had clarified that these accusations against Pakistan’s religious minorities are a common tool to harassment and blackmailing the people in the country.

Shumaila H Shahani also tweeted that “Whenever a Hindu speaks out against injustices, these extremists try to shut them up by accusing them of anti-nationalism or blasphemy. Allegations of being a RAW agent is/should be considered hate speech, reads the tweet.