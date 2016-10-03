Hindu Mahasabha unveils Nathuram Godse’s bust in their office

Meerut,Oct3:Instead of observing Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October, which the United Nations has declared to be the International Day of Non-Violence, the Hindu Mahasabha unveiled a bust of Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.

The right-wing organisation observed ‘Dhikkar Divas’ instead of Gandhi Jayanti, and installed Godse’s bust at its office in Meerut on Sunday, The Times of India reported today.

Pandit Ashok Sharma, national vice-president of the organisation, told the newspaper that recent surgical strikes in Uri was evidence that “all of us follow Godse’s principles but still praise and worship Gandhi.”

“In 2014, when we had tried to install Godse’s after a ceremony, it was opposed by police and some right-wing organisations, due to which the spot was sealed and the matter taken to court. This time, we exercised extreme caution and unveiled the statue on Gandhi Jayanti, as there can be no better day for this,” Sharma told TOI.

Our step signifies that it is time all Indians stop following Gandhi’s footsteps and start worshipping Godse,” he said.

Yogendra Verma, the Mahasabha’s UP unit president, told the newspaper that he had spent Rs. 45,000 over the bust, which was built by artisans in Jaipur.