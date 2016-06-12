Hindu man beaten in Pak for eating during Ramazan

Islamabad, June 12 (ANI): A Hindu octogenarian has been beaten black and blue in Pakistan’s rural Sindh district for eating during the fasting month of Ramazan. Gokal Das, a resident of Hayat Pitafi in a remote village of Ghotki district, was beaten by a police constable and his brother while having biryani in public which was given to him in charity on Friday, reports the Express Tribune.

Police official Bachal Qazi confirmed that Das was having biryani at around 6 p.m. local time on Friday when Ali Hassan Haidrani and his brother Mir Hassan threw the elderly man on the ground and beat him black and blue. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Haidrani and his brother, who were subsequently arrested. “We will seek remand of the two accused on Monday for further investigation,” Qazi added.