Hindu man beaten in Pak for eating during Ramazan

June 12, 2016 | By :

Islamabad, June 12 (ANI): A Hindu octogenarian has been beaten black and blue in Pakistan’s rural Sindh district for eating during the fasting month of Ramazan. Gokal Das, a resident of Hayat Pitafi in a remote village of Ghotki district, was beaten by a police constable and his brother while having biryani in public which was given to him in charity on Friday, reports the Express Tribune.

Police official Bachal Qazi confirmed that Das was having biryani at around 6 p.m. local time on Friday when Ali Hassan Haidrani and his brother Mir Hassan threw the elderly man on the ground and beat him black and blue. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Haidrani and his brother, who were subsequently arrested. “We will seek remand of the two accused on Monday for further investigation,” Qazi added.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir
IAF officer ‘honey-trapped’ by Pakistan- arrested for leaking classified information
UP Waqf Board Chairman wants to send Muslims opposing Ram Mandir to Pakistan
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Pakistani lord’s ‘black day’ campaign causes ruckus outside Indian High Commission
Two polio vaccinators shot dead in Pakistan
Top