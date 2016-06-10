Hindu man hacked to death in latest attack on Bangladesh minorities

Dhaka, June 10: Suspected Islamist militants hacked a Hindu to death in Bangladesh on Friday, police said, the latest in a series of attacks on minority groups in the south Asian nation.

Nitya Ranjan Pandey, 60, who had worked at a temple as a volunteer for 40 years, was taking an early morning walk in the northwestern district of Pabna when he was attacked, police said.

The killing came days after an elderly Hindu priest and a Christian were hacked to death in attacks claimed by Islamic State.

Militants have killed more than 30 people in Bangladesh, including members of religious minorities, liberal bloggers and academics, since February last year.

Islamic State and al Qaeda have claimed responsibility for most of the killings, but the government denies either group has a presence in Bangladesh and says domestic militants are responsible.

Hindus and Christians make up about 10 percent of Bangladesh’s 160 million population.