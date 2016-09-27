Hindu Munnani functionary Murder : BJP urges handing over the case to CBI

Coimbatore, Sep 27 : Alleging that the Tamil Nadu police has failed to nab those behind the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary C Sasikumar, BJP national secretary H Raja today urged the government to hand over the probe into the case to CBI.

Incidents of murders and attacks on the leaders of various Hindu outfits have increased in the last one year and the police have “failed to make any breakthrough” in these cases, Raja told reporters after visiting the family of Sasikumar.

He said these cases should be probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge should be ordered into these incidents.

Sasikumar (36) was hacked to death by four unidentified men here on the night of September 22 while he was on his way home at Subramaniampalayam, on the outskirts, on a two-wheeler.

The assailants chased him on motorcycles and attacked him with sickles, resulting in the death.