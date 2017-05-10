Hindu-Muslim couple marriage breaks barriers without rituals

May 10, 2017 | By :
Hindu-Muslim couple marriage breaks barriers without rituals

New Delhi, May10:Inter-religious marriages have always been a subject to controversy in our country and for a lot of couples different religious backgrounds mean an end to their relationship. Recently the issue of love jihad and a man being beaten to death for aiding an interfaith marriage have made things worse.

But a love story comes as a ray of hope amidst all this negativity, as the Hindu-Muslim couple is breaking barriers to set an example. Junaid Shaikh, a Muslim, and Garima Joshi, a Hindu, decided to get married by giving Hindu as well as Muslim rituals a miss.

The couple who had been dating for a long time felt the religious difference would come in the way of their union, but were elated when their parents agreed. The couple then decided to get married sans a nikaah or traditional pheras, and only held a celebration of two cultures.

The couple went beyond religious ceremonies and made their wedding a celebration of love, like it’s supposed to be. A video documenting their journey has gone viral with thousands of shares.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
Pakistani court orders police protection for Hindu rape victim
Baba Ramdev hits out at Tharoor for supporting SC’s ban on firecrackers: Sacrificing animals for Muslim festivals harm everyone
Minority Affairs objects UGC’s recommendation: Ministry not to drop ‘Muslim’ and ‘Hindu’ from AMU and BHU
UGC asks to stop naming universities in name of religion: Remove ‘Muslim’ from AMU, ‘Hindu’ from BHU
Italian woman Laura Messi weds herself in lavish ceremony at Vimercate
Officially atheist China protects Muslim residents’ rights, blocks ‘Islamophobic’ terms from social media
Top