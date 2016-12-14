Hindu Muslim lesbian couple tries to murder bridegroom in Kalna wedding

KOLKATA,Dec14: A Hindu-Muslim couple allegedly in a lesbian relationship attempted to murder the bridegroom of one of the girls a day before her wedding, in Kalna, Burdwan district of West Bengal. The accused women identified as Dipa Pandit and Chiranjit Pal were in a relationship for over five years and were supposed to get married on Tuesday.

However, Dipa was allegedly in a relationship with a woman named Nasima Khatun, whom she called her ‘best friend’. A night before their wedding, Dipa invited Chiranjit Pal to her house on Monday night. “As I entered the house, she locked it and tried to blindfold me with a handkerchief. As I protested, I saw her friend Nasima emerging from the darkness with a sickle. She hit me on the neck. As she tried to give a second blow, I caught hold of her hand and the sickle fell. Instead of helping me, Dipa also tried to attack me with a sickle.

I understood the situation and pushed both of them. My neck and shoulder were injured. In that condition, I fled on my motorbike straight away to Kalna Police Station and lodged a complaint,” Chiranjit said while undergoing treatment in Kalna hospital. The cops took the duo into custody and a case of attempt to murder was registered against them on Tuesday night.

The two were produced before Kalna subdivisional court on Wednesday morning, where they were remanded in 14-day judicial custody. The parents of Dipa were against the close friendship of their daughter with Nasima and warned her several times against talking with her. “We did not like the friendship of Nasima and Dipa as Nasima used to drink.

Their relationship was weird. She had told Dipa not to marry with Chiranjit,” Dipa’s mother said. Sources in Kalna police station revealed that during the course of investigation, it came to fore that Dipa was scared that her relationship with Nasima would be in jeopardy after her marriage with Chiranjit, which necessitated staying with her husband.