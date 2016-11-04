Hindu Sena celebrates ‘victory’ of US presidential contender Donald Trump

Mumbai, November 4: Hindu Sena today celebrated the “victory” of US presidential contender Donald Trump, hailing his friendship with diaspora Indians and backing his call to ban immigration by Muslims from countries hit by Islamic militancy.

With drums banging and speakers blaring, the Hindu Sena gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to proclaim to a knot of TV crews that Trump had “already won” the November 8 vote.

“Trump’s victory is confirmed early, due to his thoughts against Islamic terrorism and love for India and Hindus,” said Vishnu Gupta, the Hindu Sena’s national president.