Hindu Sena celebrates ‘victory’ of US presidential contender Donald Trump

November 4, 2016 | By :
Donald Trump.

Mumbai, November 4: Hindu Sena today celebrated the “victory” of US presidential contender Donald Trump, hailing his friendship with diaspora Indians and backing his call to ban immigration by Muslims from countries hit by Islamic militancy.

With drums banging and speakers blaring, the Hindu Sena gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to proclaim to a knot of TV crews that Trump had “already won” the November 8 vote.
“Trump’s victory is confirmed early, due to his thoughts against Islamic terrorism and love for India and Hindus,” said Vishnu Gupta, the Hindu Sena’s national president.
Tags: ,
Related News
New H-1B visa measure likely to hit Indian firms
Exiled Ukrainian artists make portrait of Donald Trump using coins
Did Palestinians dance at UN when US threatened to cut aid?
Trump to host Australian Prime Minister in February
I tweet from bed, occasionally allows others to post my words: Trump
Hillary Clinton trolls Trump
Top