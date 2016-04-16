Hindu Sena holds prayer to ‘purify’ JNU campus

New Delhi, April 15: Rightwing group Hindu Sena’s student wing Hindu Vidyarthi Sena on Friday organised a Ram Navami prayer at the Jawaharlal Nehru University to “purify the varsity”.

“(After February 9 incident when anti-national slogans were allegedly raised at an event on the campus) we wanted to show that good people also reside in the campus. This prayer is happening for the purification of the atmosphere of the university. Our students’ wing is also planning to fight the JNU Students Union elections this time,” said Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta.

The event, jointly organised by the Sena, its students wing and Hindu Jagran Abhiyan, was held at the lawns of Mahi-Mandvi hostel. Hindu Mahasabha leader Swami Nandkishore Mishra and some other Hindu religious leaders attended the event.

Abhiyan national convenor Jitender Khurana said: “I conceptualised the idea for the prayer on March 26 and the preparations began two days later. I would conduct a seminar also in the upcoming academic session in the campus and expose the Mahishasur event that was organised here (to insult Durga).”

He also said that an online portal will be released next week to encourage cultural and educational participation of Hindu students on various topics.

