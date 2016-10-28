Hindu Sena has no love for Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

New Delhi, Oct 28: Members of “Hindu Sena” held protests against Karan Johar produced movie “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” here today.

The protesters were raising slogans against the movie to “Ban all the films of Pakistani artistes”.

Earlier, MNS ended their protest against Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Raees after a closed-door meeting between party supremo Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Karan Johar, Mukesh Bhatt and others.

Claiming victory and satisfaction at having achieved their demands, Thackeray revealed that he has received assurances from the film industry that henceforth they wouldn’t be working with any Pakistani actors. Raj also set forth conditions that filmmakers who worked with Pakistan actors will have to comply with.

In a video statement on October 17, Johar expressed a “deep sense of hurt and pain” by the charge of being anti-national.

“I condemn terror in the strongest terms, I respect our Army, for me, the country comes first,” the 44-year-old said.