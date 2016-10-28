Hindu Sena has no love for Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

October 28, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Oct 28: Members of “Hindu Sena” held protests against Karan Johar produced movie “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” here today.

The protesters were raising slogans against the movie to “Ban all the films of Pakistani artistes”.

Earlier, MNS ended their protest against Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Raees after a closed-door meeting between party supremo Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Karan Johar, Mukesh Bhatt and others.

Claiming victory and satisfaction at having achieved their demands, Thackeray revealed that he has received assurances from the film industry that henceforth they wouldn’t be working with any Pakistani actors. Raj also set forth conditions that filmmakers who worked with Pakistan actors will have to comply with.

In a video statement on October 17, Johar expressed a “deep sense of hurt and pain” by the charge of being anti-national.

“I condemn terror in the strongest terms, I respect our Army, for me, the country comes first,” the 44-year-old said.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Felt weak, vulnerable and victimised on ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ row, says film maker Karan Johar
Is ‘Takadum’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ Similar ? Homi Adajania says not
Just Four Days…ADHM enters 100cr-club
New Controversy for ADHM : Mohammed Rafi’s son slams Karan Johar for for insulting his late father
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay : No fireworks at box office on Diwali
The battle is still on! On Day 2 of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ vs ‘Shivaay’
Top