Hindu temple vandalized in Pakistan, parts of idols found in sewer

April 29, 2017 | By :
Hindu temple vandalised in Pakistan, parts of idols found in sewer

Islamabad,April29: A Hindu temple in Pakistan was vandalised on Friday by some unidentified persons in the southern Sindh province.

Police said idols of deities were damaged and some of the broken parts were found in a nearby sewerage line. The incident occurred this evening in Thatta district’s Gharo town.

A case of blasphemy and terrorism has been registered. “Investigation is going on but so far no arrests have been made,” SSP Thatta Fida Hussain Mastoi said.

Local Hindu councillor Lal Meheshwri said that he was present in the temple last night to prepare for the next day service.

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Dr Khatto Mal said that attackers would be arrested soon.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir
IAF officer ‘honey-trapped’ by Pakistan- arrested for leaking classified information
UP Waqf Board Chairman wants to send Muslims opposing Ram Mandir to Pakistan
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Pakistani lord’s ‘black day’ campaign causes ruckus outside Indian High Commission
Two polio vaccinators shot dead in Pakistan
Top