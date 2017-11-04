Hindu terror remark: varansi lawyer files defamation case aginst Kamal Hassan

Varanasi,November 4: After Kamal Hassan’s statement that terrorism has infected the right-wing groups, it resulted in earning the hatred of the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

It rather ended in a complaint getting registered against Kamal HAssan for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindu religion.

According to reports says that a court in Varanasi will today hear a plea against Kamal Hassan, in which he moved by Lawyer Kamlesh Chandra Tripathi, who sought directions for the actor to refrain from making such comments.

On a column in Tamil weekly, The Ulaganayagan Kamal Hassan hits outs what he called Hindu extremism and also stated that when right-wing Hindus held a dialogue if they disagreed, many of them now resort to violence.

“Extremism has spread into their right wing camp as well,” wrote the the 62-year-old actor, he also stated that “Hindus are losing faith in ‘satyameva jayate’ and instead subscribing to ‘might is right’,”

Reports says that BJP dismissed his remarks and called the Actor a wannabe MGR in which referring to AIADMK party founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

Rakesh Sinha tweeted that The Ulaganayagan Kamal Hassan must apologise for hurting Hindu civilisationdefaming it, trying to create provocation for his petty political end, she also stated that it’s “not the beginning but end of his public image/political career before it could even start” and demanded an apology from the political aspirant.

Meanwhile Ashok Sharma, national vice president of the outfit. stated the super star Kamal Haasan and likes of him should either be shot dead or hanged so that they learn a lesson.

he also mention that Any person who uses abusive language for people belonging to Hindu faith does not have the right to live on this holy land and they should get death in return of their remarks.