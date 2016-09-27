Hindu village in West Bengal not allowed to celebrate Durga Puja

Birbhum,Sept27: For the past three years, a Hindu-dominated village in West Bengal is not allowed to organise Durga Puja.

It may appear strange but the reason behind the denial is that Muslim families in the village have raised objections to Durga Puja.

This year too, some 300 households in Kanglapahari village of West Bengal’s Birbhum district are struggling to get permission from the district administration just to organise a Durga puja in their village.

For the past three years, they didn’t get go-ahead for Durga Puja by the local administration following objections by a few Muslim families in the village, according to a report in Mail Today.

The organisers have already knocked the doors of the district administration to submit their request application before the office of the district magistrate, police superintendent, sub-divisional officer (SDO) and sub-divisional police officer (SDPO).