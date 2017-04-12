Hindu Yuva Vahini thrash couple from their house claim immoral activity in Meerut

Meerut,April12:A couple was allegedly dragged out of their house on Tuesday by a fringe group and dragged to the police station “for carrying out immoral activities”.

Hindu Yuva Vahini allegedly barged into the house of the couple and assaulted. They also dragged the couple to the police station alleging that the boy was revealing his true identity to show himself as a non-Muslim to “romance with a Hindu girl”.

Such activities are unacceptable and the police should take actions against the couple and also the landlord in this case, said Vahini workers.

The workers was pressurising the police to take action against the three and charge them with “at least something”.

However, the police said that there is no prima facie case filed against any of the three while they had a tough time handling the Vahini workers.