Hindus, Buddhists worship God of Rain in Kathmandu’s Indra Jatra festival

Kathmandu/Nepal, September 6: Nepal worshiped Indra, the Lord of Rain with enthusiasm on Tuesday. It is the biggest festival in the Kathmandu that started on Sunday. The celebrations started in Kathmadu with the erection of a sacred wooden pole “Lingo” at the premises of Hanumandhoka, Basantapur Durbar Square and with performances on Tuesday. The fourth day of the marathon worshiping festival had functions including singing, mask dancing and rejoicing with other rituals.

The procession took place in Kathmandu Durbar Square, where the living goddess Kumari was the centre of attraction as it was available for public appearance on this particular day. Otherwise, Lord Kumari doesn’t come out from her home. The fourth day of the waxing moon in the month of Bhadra, as per the lunar calendar, is the Indra Jatra which is being followed since long time.

Legends said that the Indra Jatra festival is observed to celebrate the victory of the gods over the demons to release Jayanta, the son of Lord Indra. It is also believed that Lord Indra came to the Earth to collect white flowers for his mother but he was caught by the locals (The Newars) of the Kathmandu valley. However, after lord Indra’s mother Jayanta came and disclosed his identity, a procession took place which is continued till now.

Indra, the god of rain, is worshipped in this festival primarily celebrated by the Newar communities following both Hinduism and Buddhism. Apart from the Kathmandu Valley, Kavre and the Dolakha District of the country also celebrate this festival. (ANI)