Hindus in India need to bring up at least eight children to save religion:Swami Prabodhananda Giri

Sambhal, May4:Religious leader Swami Prabodhananda Giri on Tuesday stirred another row after he advised Hindus to shun ‘We two, our two’ policy and adopt ‘We two, our eight’ policy in a bid to save Indian culture. Comparing Hindus to Muslims, the religious guru asserted that if a Hindu couple is unable to up bring their children, they can handover them to his ashram where the children will be taken care of.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swami also went on to say that Hindus should ensure that future prime ministers of India are also from their community. Swami Prabodhananda, the national president of Sanatan Dharma Mahasangh, was addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal.

“Hindus should follow – we two, our eight – formula,” Giri said.

To promote family planning in the country, the government had in the past introduced the ‘Hum do, hamare do’ (We two, our two) slogan.

At the event which was organised at the Pawan Van Vihar Ashram, Mahora in Lakhipur here, Giri also said that for safety of Hindus, ‘Hindu Raksha Dal’ had been constituted and that it would be spread in the entire state.

He praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that he would create history in the state and by banning cow slaughter and had already made a good start.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that for the first time India has got “a good PM” and added that the country needed a PM devoted to the cause of Hindutva.

On Jan 2015, Sakshi Maharaj made a ludicrous and provocative call for Hindu women to have four children.

On Feb 2014, claiming that the Hindu population was growing at a much slower rate than Christians and Muslims in the country, VHP leader Ashok Singhal Saturday said Hindu families should “produce at least five children”.