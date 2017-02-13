”Hindus never convert people’; Controversial remark from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Feb 13: Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju again in news after his tweet about the Hindu Population.

In his tweet today Rijiju says that ”Hindu population is reducing in India because Hindus never convert people. Minorities in India are flourishing unlike some countries around”.

Hindu population is reducing in India because Hindus never convert people. Minorities in India are flourishing unlike some countries around. pic.twitter.com/W4rZnk1saM — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 13, 2017

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) earlier alleged that Narendra Modi led BJP government of trying to convert Arunachal Pradesh into a Hindu state.

The rich tradition and culture of the indigenous tribe of Arunachal Pradesh are at stake under BJP rule, it said.

The APCC also alleged BJP and Modi of creating political instability in the state.

It said, in recent past, Modi and BJP has created political instability in the state by masterminding the entire episode of toppling the popularly elected Congress Govt. and now they are using all tactics in destroying the Panchayat level, the mandate for which was given to Congress by the people of the state.

In his tweet Rijiju also says that ‘Congress should not make such provocative statements. India is a secular country. All religious groups enjoy freedom & living peacefully’.