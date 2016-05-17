Hindustan Motors CEO resigns

Mumbai, May 17: The beleaguered Hindustan Motors on Tuesday said its chief executive officer Ajay Kumar Bansal has resigned.

“Ajay Kumar Bansal ceased to be chief executive officer of the company with effect from the close of business hours on May 13,” the company said in a BSE filing.

The C.K. Birla group company did not cite any reason for Bansal’s resignation.

The crisis-ridden auto maker, which produced iconic Ambassador cars, had appointed Bansal as the chief executive with effect from November 2, 2015, for a period of two years.

The company had declared suspension of work at its Uttarpara plant in West Bengal two years ago, claiming it had no alternative as its best efforts to revive the unit had failed.

Bansal was appointed as the company’s CEO after Moloy Chowdhury resigned from the post in June last year.