It’s a Historic Victory for BJP in Assam: Modi

New Delhi, May 19: PM Narendra Modi is extremely excited for his party winning in Assam Assembly Elections naming it as the historic victory. He said that the party will make all the efforts possible to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of people in Assam and make the state a better place.

Modi also said that “BJP will take the state’s development journey to new heights.” BJP party defeated the Tarun Gogoi, part leader of Congress who was seeking a fourth consecutive term in the state.

Modi took his wishes to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote that, “heartiest congratulations to Assam BJP Karyakartas and leaders for the exceptional win. This win is historic by all standards. Phenomenal! Across India, people are placing their faith in BJP and see it as the party that can usher in all-round and inclusive development,.