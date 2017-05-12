Hizbul Mujahideen which killed Army Lt. Ummer Fayaz won’t hesitate to kill Kashmiris

Army Lieutenant Umar Fayaz abducted, shot dead by terrorists
Indian Army decides to rename school after Lt. Ummer Fayaz as 'Lt. Ummer Goodwill School'.

New Delhi, May 12: After the Jammu and Kashmir Police established that the Hizbul Mujahideen was responsible for killing Army Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz in Kashmir, defence expert PK Sehgal on Friday said the cruelty displayed that such terror outfits would open fire to anyone irrespective of whether the victim was a Kashmiri or a non-Kashmiri.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir must realise that Hizbul Mujahideen and similar outfits are their enemies. They perpetrate such cruelties without considering if the people are Kashmiri or non-Kashmiri,” Sehgal told ANI.

“It should open the eyes of the local population who must realise that it is not going to be in their interest to backup or to be seen supporting these people,” he added.

Prior, Rajputana Rifles officer Fayaz was abducted from a relative’s home amid a wedding service and was shot dead that night.

Fayaz had been authorized into the Army’s Rajputana Rifles regiment five months prior and had withdrawn to visit enormous family in Kashmir.

Police said they recouped two purge INSAS rifle cartridge cases utilized for the wrongdoing.

Then, a gigantic manhunt has been propelled to get the fear based oppressors required in the slaughtering of 22-year-old Fayaz. (ANI)

