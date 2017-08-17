HMD Global launches new android smartphone Nokia 8, enables simultaneous live streaming

August 17: Are you ready to grab the new ‘Nokia 8’? HMD Global has unveiled its latest android device on 16th August with high quality audio and video features. Nokia 8 will hit the market in September.

Nokia 8 is about to compete against Apple’s high anticipated 10th anniversary iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 which is about to reach the hands of the public by next week. HMD had introduced its new device in May as soon as it revived brightly coloured versions of Nokia’s classic 3310 feature handset.

The device would cost around 599 euros($703). It supports a dual sight video feature through a split screen enabling simultaneous recording of the video from both front and rear cameras. Lens are made by camera maker Zeiss. Rear camera features a 13 MP dual image fusion with colour and monochrome sensors. Front camera is auto focus with a wide angle 13 MP phase detection.

Nokia 8 has surround-sound audio technology that could be found in Nokia’s own virtual reality camera ‘OZO’ used by Hollywood professionals. Nokia 8 is built on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform. It comes with Android Nougat 7.1.1.

Specialities of Nokia 8:

Display: 5.3 inch IPS QHD

Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 2.5D Glass

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform

RAM: 4 GB LPPDDR4X

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Primary camera: 13 MP (Colour + OIS) + 13 MP (Mono), 1.12um, f/2.0, 76.9˚, PDAF, IR range finder, dual tone flash

Front-facing camera: 13 MP PDAF, 1.12um, f/2.0, 78.4˚, display flash

Memory: 64 GB, expandable upto 256 GB using MicroSD card

Colors: Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, Steel, Polished Copper

SIM slot: 1 nano-SIM slot + 1 nano-SIM or 1 MicroSD card slot