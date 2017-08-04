HMD Global launches Camera app for next-gen Nokia phones

Helsinki,August4:HMD Global, the Finnish company that currently reserves all the rights to manufacture the next-gen Nokia phones, has released a Nokia’s custom camera application in Play Store. The app Camera , is available only on Nokia phones , reported by Android Police.

The app is called just Camera and currently is on version 6.0080.07. Nokia phones already come with a camera app. HMD has done this time is it has pushed the Camera app in the Play Store so that it can separately send updates for the app instead of rolling out the entire Android update is it plans to add some new feature to the app. This means that Camera app will now be faster and easier than the regular OTA update.

HMD Global recently announced its partnership with Carl Zeiss, the company known for making high-end optics. This partnership has dropped hints that the upcoming Nokia 8 could come with Carl Zeiss optics. Nokia’s last phones to come with Zeiss lens were Lumia 1020 and Nokia 808 PureView. However, Nokia 8 would be the first Nokia’s Android phone to come with Zeiss optics as the Lumia 1020 was a Windows-based phone and 808 PureView was a Symbian phone.

Nokia has made a comeback in the smartphone market by launching Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 recently. The phones were first announced at MWC 2017 held in Barcelona. There are talks that the company could launch the Nokia 8 smartphone on August 16.

Rumours suggest that Nokia 8 could come with 5.7-inch display and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. A Copper Gold colour variant of the phone was also spotted recently. The phone is expected to be priced on the lines of OnePlus 5 i.e. somewhere around Rs 35,000.