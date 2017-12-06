Hockey player Rizwan Khan found dead in his car with bullet injury

New Delhi, Dec 6: A national-level hockey player Rizwan Khan, 22 was found dead in his car in Delhi on Tuesday.

The body was found in his car which was parked outside one of his friend’s home, in south Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar area. There was a bullet wound which is believed to have caused his death.

According to police sources, it is a case of suicide. But Rizwan’s family alleged that he was killed.

Rizwan Khan was a resident of Delhi’s Subhash Nagar. He was a second-year BA student at Jamia Millia Islamia. Under-16 level Hockey tournaments, Rizwan represented Delhi several times.

After primary inquiry, police officials said, Khan went to visit his woman friend who is also a hockey player. Later, Rizwan Khan left the house leaving his bag containing money and his cellphone.

Around 10:30 in the night, Rizwan had allegedly shot himself dead in his Swift car which was parked outside his friend’s house, concluded the police.

Meanwhile, father of the deceased said that he himself had given Rizwan the Rs 2 lakh which was found in the bag, to buy a motorcycle. Though he tried to reach his son over the cell phone he got the response that it is switched off.

Then Rizwan’s father tried to reach him in another number when a girl answered his call.

Though he asked for her address, the girl did not give it. Later the girl’s father had attended the phone and gave the address.

Police said that it was Rizwan’s father who found him lying in a pool of blood inside the car parked outside the girl’s house.

Romil Baaniya, the Deputy Commissioner of police of South Delhi said, “We have found a country made pistol in the right hand of the deceased. A bullet injury was found in the right temple of his head. No suicide note was found on the spot.”

He said that a team of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory experts, including ballistic and biology division, were called at the spot. Police investigation is on.