Hoffenheim hold Frankfurt in Bundesliga

Frankfurt (Germany), Dec 10 (IANS) Hoffenheim and 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw in a 14th round match of the Bundesliga football league.

In a rough game with many fouls, fourth-placed Hoffenheim extended their unbeaten run as fifth-placed Frankfurt were unable to overcome the visitor’s defence despite more goal scoring opportunities here on Friday, reports Xinhua.

Frankfurt ensured a bright start on home soil as Alexander Meier unleashed the first promising shot on target with 15 minutes into the encounter. Hoffenheim responded and reaped their first chance as Niklas Suele headed a corner on target three minutes later.

Both teams continuously disrupted the rhythm of the game with rude fouls at both ends of the pitch. Hence, goal-scoring chances remained a rare occurrence for the 47,000 spectators.

However, the hosts worked out the best chance of the first half through Alexander Meier, who tested Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann with a turn shot from the edge of the box just before the break.

After the restart, it was business as usual both teams continued fouling to neutralise all efforts within the midfield. Thus, the spectators had to wait until the 64th minute before Meier pulled wide from inside the box following a corner.

Frankfurt rounded off the foul festival when Timothy Chandler received his marching orders after a violent conduct to Hoffenheim’s striker Sandro Wagner in the 82nd minute.

“We played a good first half but Frankfurt increased the pressure after the break to press us into defence,” Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann said after the match.

With the goalless draw, both teams failed to move on the third place. Hoffenheim remain on fourth while Frankfurt stay on fifth.

–IANS

