Hold meet on Turkey’s interference, Iraq tells UN

Baghdad, Oct 6 (IANS) The Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Thursday requested “the UN Security Council to convene an urgent meeting to discuss” Turkey’s violations of it’s territories and interference in internal affairs.

The statement said that Ambassador Mohamed Ali Alhakim, Permanent Representative of Iraq to the UN, submitted a formal request to the President of the Security Council, Vitaly Churkin, to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the Turkish breach, Efe news reported.

The meeting will also review the decision of Turkey’s parliament which renewed the continued presence of Turkish infiltrated troops in Iraq.

The statement also called for the need to “intensify the international efforts” to support Iraq in its war against the “terrorist gangs” of the Islamic State group, particularly with the launch of the operation to liberate the Iraqi city of Mosul.

Some 300 Turkish soldiers, backed by tanks and armoured vehicles, are deployed in Bashiqa military camp, east of Mosul.

–IANS

ss/bg