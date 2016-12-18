Holland bulbs plantation in full swing in Srinagar's Tulip Garden

| By :

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec. 18 (ANI): The plantation process of Holland bulbs is on in full swing in Srinagar's Tulip Garden.

For last few months, the state floriculture department is working hard to set up the Tulip Garden under the proper supervision of experts. The floriculture department has also hired some scientists from the Sher-E- Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) with an aim to check for fungus or any other disease in bulbs.

Before this process, authorities have already completed the sowing process of local bulbs and recently the government brought the fresh consignment of Holland bulbs for better results and attraction of tourists.

With an aim to attract tourists and locals during the Tulip season which will start on March 2017, the Department of Floriculture brought more than four lakhs of fresh bulbs from Holland (Dutch) and started plantation drive of bulbs, despite severe cold.

Kashmir Valley which is known as paradise of earth due to the natural beauty and Tulip Garden is one of them which have been established nine years back.

"Farmers, staff, gardeners, supervisors, field staffs all are dedicated for final sowing and because of this, we were named as the world's second best tulip garden," said Javaid Ahmad Shah, a consultant for the Tulip Garden.

"We make sure that there is no fungal infection in the bulbs," said Dr. F.A. Mohi-ud-din, a pathologist.(ANI)