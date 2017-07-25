Hollywood actor John Heard passed away at 72

New York,July25: Actor John Heard (above in Steel City), who established himself with a string of fine performances in the late 1970s and 1980s before becoming immortal as a frazzled father in Home Alone, has passed away. He was 72. Heard saw early success with memorable star turns in Chilly Scenes of Winter, Heart Beat, Cat People and C.H.U.D., then transitioned to enlivening films and TV shows with dynamic supporting roles, as in Big (watch clip below). He received an Emmy Award nomination for The Sopranos and remained busy until the day he died