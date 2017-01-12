Hollywood actor Will Smith in negotiations to star in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Dumbo

Los Angeles, Jan 12: Actor Will Smith is in early talks to star in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Dumbo.

If the deal gets finalised, Smith, 48, will play a father of the children who develop a friendship with an elephant after seeing him at the circus, reported Variety.

 According to a source, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks was offered a role to play a villain in the film, which he apparently refused.

Beetlejuice helmer Tim Burton is attached to direct from Ehren Kruger’s script, while Justin Springer is producing along with Kruger.

