Hollywood actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies of a heart attack at 99

Hollywood,Dec19:Hungarian actress and longtime socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor has passed away at the age of 99.

The first famous for being famous American star suffered a heart attack and died surrounded by her loved ones and friends at her Bel-Air home on Sunday.

Her husband, Frederic von Anhalt told AFP that Gabor didn’t die alone. ‘Everybody was there. She didn’t die alone,’ he said while choking back sobs.

The long-time Beverly Hills socialite had dealt with a number of health troubles after being involved in a car accident in 2002 which resulted in her becoming partially paralyzed.

Back in February, the glamorous actress who was known for her love life as much as she was for her films, had to be rushed to an emergency room after suffering from breathing difficulties.

he Hollywood star had celebrated her 99th birthday in February, with her ninth husband, telling TMZ that the actress was admitted into a Los Angeles hospital.

At the time, Von Anhalt, who married Gabor in 1986, told the site that a doctor came to the couple’s home and removed mucus from her throat but it was then decided she should be taken to hospital.

Doctors diagnosed her with having a feeding tube-related lung infection. She underwent surgery to have it removed.

‘She is fighting right now and she wants to move on. She wants to live,’ her 72-year-old husband said of his wife at the time of her February hospitalization.

‘She squeezes my hand, she kisses. She is drinking water, she has ice cream. She wants to move on