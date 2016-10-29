Hollywood couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt sells their longtime mansion in New Orleans for a whopping $4.9 m

Washington D C, October 29: Hollywood’s most coveted couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have officially sold their longtime mansion in New Orleans for a whopping 4.9 million dollars.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the former couple, who is currently in the middle of a highly publicized divorce, sold their property which was purchased back in 2007 for 3.5 million dollars shortly after creating the ‘Make It Right Foundation’ in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

The three-storey estate is said to spread over 7,500 square feet having five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Back in September, the ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ stars made headlines when wife Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt citing ‘irreconcilable differences’. The couple had been together for more than 11 years.

Brangelina has six children– 15-year-old Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 12-year-old Pax Jolie-Pitt, 11-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 10-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and 8-year-old twins Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

Presently, all the six kids are in a temporary custody of their mother. (ANI)