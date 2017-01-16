Hollywood filmmaker Paul Feig asks Donald Trump to stop watching TV and get ready to lead the country.

Los Angeles, Jan 16: Hollywood filmmaker Paul Feig has asked US President-elect Donald Trump to stop watching television and gear up to run the country.

Feig’s remarks came in response to Trump’s tweet thrashing the cast of TV show “Saturday Night Live”.

Trump posted: “NBC News is bad but ‘Saturday Night Live’ is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!”

Feig responded: “Okay, now you’ve gone too far. The cast is brilliant. Stop watching TV and get ready to run the country. You’re the effing President. Grow up.”

Feig also called Trump “President Snowflake”.

The NBC show returned from its winter holiday break last week to poke fun at the news surrounding the President-elect and the recently released, unverified Russian reports that featured such claims as Trump asking prostitutes to perform “golden showers” and his first press conference, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

