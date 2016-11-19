Hollywood remake ,Saif-starrer ‘Chef’ release date in July 2017

Mumbai, Nov 19 : Saif Ali Khan-starrer “Chef” will hit the screens on July 14, 2017.

The film, a remake of a similarly titled Hollywood hit, is produced by T-Series, Bandra West Pictures and Abundantia Entertainment.

“‘Chef’ will serve it hot on July 14, 2017. Starring Saif Ali Khan, it is directed by Raja Menon, who helmed this year’s blockbuster ‘Airlift’,” read a tweet posted by T-Series handle.

The film revolves around a chef who visits his family residing in Kochi after quitting his job at a leading international restaurant. He wants to start a food truck. His son joins him on the culinary journey.

