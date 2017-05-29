Hollywood Star Emmy Rossum ties knot with ‘Mr. Robot’ creator Sam Esmail

Washington D.C. [USA], May 29 (ANI): IT'S OFFICIAL! Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail are now husband and wife.

According to the E! Online, 'Shameless' star Rossum, tied the knot with 'Mr. Robot' creator Sam Esmail in an intimate ceremony in New York City.

The couple got married at the east 55th street Conservative Synagogue.

The guest list included Robert Downey Jr., William H. Macy, Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Charly Chaikin and Hilary Swank.

Rossum wore an off-the-shoulder custom Carolina Herrera wedding gown, while Esmail wore a black suit.

E! News has reported that their wedding bands are estimated at 75,000 USD for both.

Esmail, 39, proposed to Rossum, 30, after two years of dating.

The couple began dating in 2013 and got engaged in August 2015. (ANI)