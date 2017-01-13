Hollywood star Vin Diesel refuses to comment on Donald Trump

Mumbai, Jan 13: Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who is in India on a promotional tour of his forthcoming release “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”, refused to make any comment on US President-elect Donald Trump.

During a media interaction on Thursday, he was asked for his views on the coincidence that his film is releasing worldwide on January 20, the day Trump would take oath as the US President.

“Let me tell you, on January 20, something very important is going to happen in America and that would be the return of Xander!” he said.

Recently, the Hollywood was divided on the opinion iconic actress and singer Meryl Streep expressed about Donald Trump without taking his name at the stage of Golden Globe.

“There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. There was nothing good about it,” she said, taking a swipe at Trump for his alleged mocking of a differently abled US reporter.

This is the second film of the xXx franchise after their first film “XXX: State of the Union” that was released on 2009.

The film would mark Hollywood debut for Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who stars in the film alongside Vin Diesel playing Serena Unger.

The film is releasing in India on Friday (January 13).

