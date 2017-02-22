Homage to Princess Diana; 20 years after her death, Diana’s dresses go on display

London, Feb 22: Diana, Princess of Wales was the first wife of Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales. He is the eldest child and heir apparent of Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Dozens of Diana’s dresses and suits are on display at Kensington Palace from Friday, as 2017 marks the 20th anniversary of her death.

Gowns worn by Princess Diana for everything from meeting diplomats to dancing with movie stars feature in the exhibition.

The gatherings of 25 dresses will be displayed for the rest of the year in Kensington Palace, where she lived for over 15 years.

The outfits range from a demure tweed suit Diana wore on her honeymoon in Balmoral in 1981 to an array of spectacular evening wear.

It features an ink-blue velvet gown worn by Prince Diana when she danced with actor John Travolta at the White House in 1985, as well as her “Elvis” dress – high-collared and encrusted with pearls.

The collection also shows Diana’s “understanding of how to deploy fashion as a diplomatic tool,” Diana: Her Fashion Story organisers said, including one dress that incorporates the national bird of Saudi Arabia, the falcon.

Eleri Lynn, curator of the display show says; “Our exhibition “Diana: Her Fashion Story” explores the story of a young woman who had to quickly learn the rules of royal and diplomatic dressing, who in the process put the spotlight on the British fashion industry and designers,” .

“We see her growing in confidence throughout her life, increasingly taking control of how she was represented, and intelligently communicating through the clothes she wore.” -Eleri Lynn, Curator of ‘Diana: Her Fashion Story’

Diana, mother to Princes William and Harry, was married to heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles between 1981 and 1996 when the couple divorced.

Named as ‘Diana: Her Fashion Story’ the display collections opens to the public from Friday and will run throughout the spring and summer alongside the launch of a White Garden in the grounds of Kensington Palace to also mark the anniversary of Diana’s death.

Speaking on the occasion of the announcement of the exhibition in November last year, Eleri Lynn said that “The Princess of Wales was one of the most photographed women in the world, and every fashion choice she made was closely scrutinised”.