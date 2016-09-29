Home Minister Rajnath Singh calls all-party meeting today evening

New Delhi, Sep 29: The government has called an all-party meeting on Thursday in the wake of surgical strikes across the India-Pakistan border late on Wednesday night.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh calls all-party meeting at 4 PM. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 29, 2016

“We are with the army because they know the situation well and have been facing all the challenges. We will speak after the all-party meeting, which has been convened by the government today around 4 PM,” Congress spokesperson Raj Babbar told reporters here.

If our army has taken a decision, the whole nation will support them: UP Congress President Raj Babbar pic.twitter.com/LKya5oZmKw — ANI (@ANI_news) September 29, 2016

India caused “significant casualties” on terrorists and those supporting them during the surgical strikes across the India-Pakistan border on Wednesday night, the Indian Army earlier said.