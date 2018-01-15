Home Minister Rajnath Singh congratulates security forces on Uri operation

New Delhi, Jan 15: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday congratulated the security forces for eliminating six Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in an anti-infiltration operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector.

“I congratulate our security forces,” Singh told reporters here.

In a joint operation today, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) foiled the infiltration bid by the terrorists.

Five bodies of the terrorists have been recovered from the encounter site, while a search is on to find the sixth one.

Security has been beefed up in the state ahead of Republic Day on January 26. (ANI)

