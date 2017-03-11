Home Minister Rajnath Singh happy over BJP’s ‘historic’ win

New Delhi, March 11: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the BJP’s “historic victory” in the two states.

Rajnath Singh attributed the victory to “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the public, his efficient leadership and our commitment to good governance.

“We thank all the people of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for this historic victory and express gratitude towards them.”

This, he said, was not a victory but a “mega victory”.

“The BJP has changed the political picture of the country by touching the new era of success in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” he tweeted.

