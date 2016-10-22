Home Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Bahrain on tomorrow

October 22, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Oct 22:  Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a three-day visit to Bahrain from Sunday, a statement said on Saturday.

The Indian delegation led by Rajnath Singh will include senior officers from the ministries of home and external affairs.

“During the visit, the Home Minister will have a bilateral meeting with the Interior Minister of Bahrain and interact with prominent members of Indian community,” said the statement.

Rajnath Singh will discuss with top leadership of Bahrain the issue of cross-border terrorism faced by India and anti-terror cooperation.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Home Minister Rajnath Singh announces measures to restore normalcy in J & K
Bahrain-bound passenger stranded in airport for 3 days as Canadian flyer mistakenly took his passport
Ajit Doval’s presence in BJP election strategy meeting: CPM asks Election Commission to intervene
Home Minister Rajnath Singh congratulates security forces on Uri operation
BJP condemns Rahul Gandhi’s ‘irresponsible utterance’ in Bahrain
Sacrifice of our jawans won’t go in vain: Rajnath Singh on Jammu and Kashmir attacks
Top