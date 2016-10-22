Home Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Bahrain on tomorrow

New Delhi, Oct 22: Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a three-day visit to Bahrain from Sunday, a statement said on Saturday.

The Indian delegation led by Rajnath Singh will include senior officers from the ministries of home and external affairs.

“During the visit, the Home Minister will have a bilateral meeting with the Interior Minister of Bahrain and interact with prominent members of Indian community,” said the statement.

Rajnath Singh will discuss with top leadership of Bahrain the issue of cross-border terrorism faced by India and anti-terror cooperation.