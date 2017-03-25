Home Minister Rajnath Singh wants to seal India’s international borders soon

Tekanpur, (MP), March 25: India plans to seal international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, home minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday, while addressing the passing out parade of the Border Security Force (BSF) academy at Tekanpur in Madhya Pradesh.

This could be India’s major step against terrorism and the problem of refugees.

Speaking on the function, while praising The Border Security Force, Singh said that it has changed the rules of engagement at international borders which has made it a known entity in neighboring countries. He also praised the Border Security Force for “changing the rules of engagement”.

“Now Border Security Force is a known entity even in the neighboring countries,” the Home minister said.

Rajnath Singh has previously said New Delhi that wants to completely seal the Pakistan border by 2018 by employing a mix of physical barriers and technological tools such as surveillance.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has also called the Border Security Force to seal the Bangladesh border to stem what he called a steady stream of miscreants and illegal migrants from the neighboring country.

He earlier said that the sealing of the Indo-Bangladesh border will be completed before soon with the concerned agencies working on it and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being firm on sealing the border.

Pakistan earlier reacted to India’s move to completely seal its 3,323-km-long border with them by December 2018 would be contrary to the Indian position of establishing a peaceful neighborhood.