Home Ministry cancels license of over 11 thousand NGOs under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act

New Delhi, November 4: The Union Home Ministry had canceled the license of over 11 thousand NGOs under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for failing to apply for their renewal within the deadline on Friday.

The validity of the FCRA registration of these NGOs had earlier been extended until of October 31st by a Home Ministry order of March this year.

The NGOs, however, were required to submit applications for renewal of the registration by June 30th.

The Home Ministry yesterday put out a list of all NGOs that failed to honour the deadline, stating that their license was deemed cancelled from first of this month.

Now, they will not be able to receive contributions from foreign donors. (ANI)