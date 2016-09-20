Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to review security situation in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 20 : Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi will today review the security situation in Kashmir in the backdrop of the deadly terror attack on the army base in Uri on Sunday and the ongoing unrest in the Valley.

Mehrishi arrived here early this morning, two days after four Jaish-e-Mohammad militants stormed an army base in Uri sector of Baramulla district, killing 18 soldiers before they were eliminated, officials said here.

The Union Home Secretary will hold a security review meeting which will be attended by top officials from various security forces, police and intelligence agencies, the officials said.

They said the Uri attack and ongoing unrest in Kashmir, which began a day after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8, will be the focus of discussions.

Mehrishi was scheduled to arrive here yesterday but postponed the visit by one day.